2022 SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 12:27 pm 4 min read

2022 SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) is priced at Rs. 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The KODIAQ nameplate has come back to the Indian market after a hiatus of a few years. This time, the KODIAQ (facelift) is armed with a petrol powertrain along with a raft of new features and more technology. Currently, the premium 7-seater SUV space does not have many contenders and SKODA wants the KODIAQ (facelift) to capture that market. Here's our review.

Despite challenging market conditions, SKODA is enjoying a rising sales trajectory in India thanks to its KUSHAQ SUV.

Hence, SKODA is keen to further expand its SUV portfolio along with adding new products like the KODIAQ (facelift).

With a shift in preference toward petrol, premium SUV buyers are increasingly looking at products like the KODIAQ which have a focus on dynamics and comfort.

Exteriors The car has an upright grille and new alloy wheels

The KODIAQ (facelift) gets extensive updates to its design including an altered front fascia. We do like the upright grille flanked by new LED headlamps while the front bumper is also tweaked for a more premium look. Elsewhere, the KODIAQ gets sharp lines which are complemented by a strong SUV silhouette. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels and new taillights at the back.

Interiors The cabin has a premium look

The cabin comes across as very premium at first glance with soft touch materials and an elegant design language, including knurled switchgear. The two-spoke steering wheel is similar to other SKODA cars while the new digital instrument cluster offers configurable views. The center console is dominated by a touchscreen unit while there are enough buttons below for various functions, including climate control.

Space The rear seat comes with a neck rest

The KODIAQ (facelift) is quite spacious for its size. The rear seat is ideal for being chauffeur driven due to ample legroom and headroom while shoulder room is enough too. Features like a massive panoramic sunroof, sun blinds, and a neck rest are handy as well. The third-row seats are only suitable for short journeys, though while removing them gives a 630-liter boot capacity.

Features From 3-zone climate control to a 12-speaker audio system

This is where the SKODA KODAQ (facelift) shines the most with a feature list rivalling much more expensive luxury SUVs. It all starts with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats with memory, heating, and ventilation functions, and connected car technology. You also get wireless charging, 3-zone climate control, nine airbags, and a 12-speaker Canton audio system.

Performance The petrol powertrain is refined and quick

In India, the KODIAQ (facelift) is now offered with a turbo-petrol powertrain. The 2.0-liter motor develops 190hp/320Nm while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is standard along with a four-wheel-drive system. The KODIAQ drives smoothly with brisk performance thanks to the ample torque and the precise gearbox. The petrol powertrain is well tuned and provides for a refined experience.

Ride quality The car has adaptive suspension

The KODIAQ comes with adaptive suspension and this is a feature normally seen on much more expensive SUVs. The dampers adjust according to the drive modes and you can even customize the suspension to your liking via the Individual mode. This allows for a plaint ride without sacrificing handling. For its size, the KODIAQ has remarkably less body roll and absorbs bad roads well.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

Prices for the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) start at Rs. 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the top-end L&K version as tested here retails for Rs. 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As a product, the KODIAQ is now a much more stronger proposition owing to its new powertrain and longer equipment list. Overall, we recommend a buy considering there is no direct competition for it as of now.

What works and what doesn't SKODA KODIAQ: At a glance Our Rating Good Stuff: Excellent build quality Premium design High cabin quality Long equipment list Good value for money Smooth petrol powertrain Bad Stuff: Lacks a diesel engine Petrol engine has high running costs