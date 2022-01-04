SKODA KUSHAQ becomes costlier by Rs. 29,000 in India

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Jan 04, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

SKODA hikes prices of the KUSHAQ in India

Czech automaker SKODA has raised the prices of the KUSHAQ SUV in India. Barring the Ambition trim, all other variants of the car have become costlier by up to Rs. 29,000. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with many features. It is available with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The SKODA KUSHAQ is a popular model in India and had surpassed the 20,000 bookings milestone last month. The automaker has not revealed the reason behind the price-hike but the move is not surprising considering other brands like Volvo, Maruti Suzuki, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz have also announced to increase the prices of their cars from this month.

Exteriors The car flaunts roof rails and 17-inch wheels

SKODA KUSHAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air vent, a silvered skid plate, and narrow LED headlamps with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Information Two petrol engine options are offered

SKODA KUSHAQ is powered by a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual/torque converter automatic gearbox or a 7-speed DSG.

Interiors The SUV gets five seats and six airbags

SKODA KUSHAQ has a 5-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, auto climate control, ambient lighting, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a multi-info display (MID) and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, a tire pressure monitor, ABS, a rear-view camera, EBD, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

Following the latest price revision in India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.99 lakh for the base Active MT model and goes up to Rs. 18.19 lakh for the range-topping Style AT variant with six airbags (all prices, ex-showroom).

What works and what doesn't SKODA KUSHAQ Our Rating Pros: Classy exterior and interior styling Powerful engines and lots of features Good legroom High-speed stability is impressive Cons: No panoramic roof No diesel engine option