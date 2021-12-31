Auto Volvo cars to become costlier by Rs. 3 lakh

Volvo cars to become costlier by Rs. 3 lakh

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 07:47 pm 2 min read

Volvo cars will become expensive starting this new year (Photo credit: Volvo India)

Owing to the rising input costs, Swedish automaker Volvo has announced a price-hike on some of its popular SUVs and sedans, such as the XC40, XC60, S90, and XC90 B6 Inscription models in India. The vehicles will become dearer by up to Rs. 3 lakh (depending on the model) and the new prices will be effective from January 1, 2022 onwards.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Volvo is not the only auto company to increase the prices of its cars from January 1. Maruti Suzuki, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz have also announced to increase the prices of their cars from January 2022. As for Volvo, the company blames unstable forex situation, disturbed global supply chain, rising input costs, and inflationary trends for the rise in prices.

Car #1 Volvo XC40: Will be priced at Rs. 43.25 lakh

Volvo XC40 has 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volvo India)

Volvo XC40 features a clean look with a dual-tone paint scheme, a blacked-out grille, stylish headlights, flared and rounded wheel arches, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 2-zone automatic climate control, 14 speakers, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol motor that churns out 187.4hp of power and 300Nm of peak torque.

Car #2 Volvo XC60: Will be priced at Rs. 63.5 lakh

Volvo XC60 has a wheelbase of 2,774mm (Photo credit: Volvo India)

Volvo XC60 has a chrome slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, a shark fin antenna, 18-inch alloy wheels, and adjustable headlights. Its cabin houses front adjustable seats, a panoramic sunroof, a rear-view camera, and a 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill, paired with a 48V battery. The powertrain produces 247hp/350Nm.

Car #3 Volvo S90: Will be priced at Rs. 64.9 lakh

Volvo S90 has front and rear parking sensors (Photo credit: Volvo India)

The Volvo S90 flaunts a sloping roofline, sharp creases across the body, an all-LED lighting, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and a 360-degree-view camera. Inside the cabin, there is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, seven airbags, and room for five people. A 2.0-liter petrol engine, along with a 48V electric motor, generates 247hp of peak power and 350Nm of maximum torque.

Car #4 Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription: Will cost Rs. 90.9 lakh

Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription has a ground clearance of 267mm (Photo credit: Volvo India)

The Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription offers an elegant design with roof rails, 20-inch alloy wheels, sleek headlamps, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The 7-seater cabin boasts 4-zone automatic climate control, front and rear parking sensors, seven airbags, and a 19-speaker setup. The four-wheeler is available with a 2.0-liter petrol engine, combined with a 48V electric motor. The powertrain delivers 296hp of power and 420Nm of torque.