Ola upgrades S1 to S1 Pro but there's a catch

Harshita Malik Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 07:32 pm 2 min read

Ola upgrades S1 e-scooter to S1 Pro but without extra range and features (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has announced that it is offering S1 Pro e-scooters to all the buyers of S1 at no additional cost. However, there is a catch. While S1 buyers are getting superior hardware, none of the features of the Pro model will be available. Owners will have to pay Rs. 30,000 extra if they wish to unlock the features and range of S1 Pro.

Ola has said that it is offering S1 Pro model to S1 buyers so that they can "experience the ultimate performance." However, an S1 customer will only be able to use the equivalent of 2.98kWh of their battery pack despite the e-scooter having a 3.97kWh battery. This means an S1 buyer will receive a 4kg heavier scooter than promised because of the larger battery.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and have an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a single-piece seat, and a flat footboard. They house an all-LED lighting arrangement and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The two-wheelers are offered in up to 10 color variants and ride on 12-inch aluminium alloy wheels.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro house an 8.5kW electric motor, paired with a 2.98kWh and 3.97kWh battery pack, respectively. The former delivers a range of 121km and a top-speed of 90km/h while the latter promises 181km of range and a 115km/h of top-speed.

For the rider's safety, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with combined braking system for an improved handling. The Pro variant also gets hill-hold control as well as cruise control. The suspension duties are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1.3 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). As for the availability, all the units of the first batch have been dispatched and bookings for the second slot are slated to begin from next month.