Ola to allegedly delay S1, S1 Pro's deliveries again

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 24, 2021, 09:07 pm

Deliveries of Ola S1 and S1 Pro will likely be postponed again

Ola Electric had finally commenced deliveries of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in Bengaluru and Chennai earlier this month. The company aims to begin the deliveries in Mumbai, Pune, and Vizag soon. Now, it has been reported only a few of the reserved vehicles have been delivered while the rest of them may reportedly be delayed yet again. Here are more details.

Ola Electric has been facing flak for the delay in deliveries of S1 and S1 Pro. However, deliveries did finally commence this month, but the number of deliveries apparently didn't match the number of bookings. Meanwhile, the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus may also affect the imports of some parts. Further, production at the Ola factory has reportedly been postponed till January.

Design The vehicles have a kerb weight of up to 125kg

Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and offer an indicator-mounted front apron, a smiley-shaped headlight, a flat-type single-piece seat, and a flat footboard. They also house a full-LED lighting setup and a 7.0-inch Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for Wi-Fi connectivity. The two-wheelers weigh up to 125kg and have an under-seat storage capacity of 36 liters.

Information They offer a range of up to 181km

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro pack an 8.5kWh electric motor, coupled with a 2.98kWh and a 3.97kWh battery, respectively. The former promises a range of 121km and a top-speed of 90km/h while the latter delivers a range of 181km and a top-speed of 115km/h.

Safety A mono-shock setup is available for rear suspension

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling. The Pro model additionally gets cruise control and hill hold assist. The suspension duties on the scooters are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 99,999 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Its second purchase window will be opened in January while the deliveries of the first batch are currently underway.