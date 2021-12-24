Auto Benelli 502C becomes expensive; new color variant launched

Benelli 502C's Glossy Black color launched; price increased

Italian automaker Benelli has hiked the price of its 502C cruiser in India. The two-wheeler was launched here at Rs. 4.98 lakh in July this year and is now dearer by Rs. 22,000. The motorcycle manufacturer has also introduced a new color variant, Glossy Black, which joins the two existing shades, Matte Cognac Red and Matte Black. Here are more details.

This is the first price-hike on the Benelli 502C motorbike since its launch earlier this year. The introduction of the new color will attract more customers in the market. There is no further change introduced to the vehicle in terms of features or specifications. It also poses competition to other 500cc models such as the Honda CB500X and Benelli Leoncino 500.

Design The bike has a fuel capacity of 21 liters

The Benelli 502C sits on an arch bar truck frame and features an oval-shaped headlight, a high-set handlebar, a sloping fuel tank, a curved seat, and a twin-tip upswept exhaust. It also houses a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 216kg, a 21-liter fuel capacity, and a wheelbase of 1,600mm.

Information A 47hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Benelli 502C is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin motor that makes 46.8hp of power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Benelli 502C is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front and oil-damped telescopic coil-spring on the rear end.

Information Benelli 502C: Revised price

Following the latest increase in price, the Benelli 502C now carries a price-tag of Rs. 5.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is currently up for bookings against a token amount of Rs. 10,000.