KTM to launch its 2022 RC 390 in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 12:45 am

Austrian automaker KTM has announced that it will launch its new RC 390 motorbike in India soon. It is already offered in certain international markets. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets several electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

The new-generation KTM RC 390 is expected to debut in India by the end of this month. Its features will be slightly different from the model on sale in the global markets. Once it arrives here, the competition around the Rs. 2-3 lakh price mark will increase to a great extent. Its good looks and bevy of features should attract buyers.

Design The bike has split-style seats and Bluetooth connectivity

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-slung exhaust, a raised windscreen, a single-pod headlight, a redesigned tail section, and fairing-mounted mirrors. The bike packs a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It bears eye-catching paintwork and can store 13.7 liters of fuel.

Information It runs on a 43hp, 373cc engine

The new KTM RC 390 is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and Quickshifter+. The motor generates a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm.

Safety It gets 43mm front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS, cornering traction control, and lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 KTM RC 390: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the 2022 KTM RC 390 in India will be revealed at the time of its debut. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a price figure of around Rs. 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).