Keeway SCR 250V scrambler debuts in Indonesia; India launch unlikely

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 10:24 pm

Keeway showcases SCR 250V bike in Indonesia

Hungarian automaker Keeway has showcased its SCR 250V scrambler motorcycle at the 2021 GIIAS in Indonesia. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets a bash plate as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. It is powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 16.8hp. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The Keeway SCR 250V is a sporty-looking scrambler motorcycle that is perfect for a market like Indonesia. However, it seems too costly to arrive on our shores. If the bike makes its way to India, it will take on rivals like the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in terms of price. The competition in the premium two-wheeler segment should also increase.

The bike has bar-end mirrors and spoked wheels

The Keeway SCR 250V has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, bar-end mirrors, an upswept exhaust, a bash plate, a tall rear fender, and side-mounted aluminium number plates. It packs a circular headlight, a semi-digital instrument console, and rides on 17-inch front and 15-inch rear spoked wheels. It can store 13 liters of fuel and weighs 154kg.

It runs on a 17hp, 249cc engine

The Keeway SCR 250V runs on a 249cc, air-cooled, V-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 16.8hp and a peak torque of 17Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

It gets dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Keeway SCR 250V is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Keeway SCR 250V: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the Keeway SCR 250V sports a price figure equivalent of Rs. 3 lakh barring taxes. However, no details regarding the scrambler bike's pricing and availability in India are currently available.