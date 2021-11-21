Ford Equator Sport SUV breaks cover in the Chinese market

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 09:55 pm

Ford reveals Equator Sport SUV in China

US automaker Ford has showcased its Equator Sport SUV at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. It will be sold exclusively in the country. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and a spacious cabin with lots of features. It runs on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 168hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Ford has introduced the Equator Sport in China in association with Jiangling Motors, its partner in the country. The Equator Sport has been described as a soft-roader and draws styling cues from its elder sibling, the three-row Equator. In the country, the car will take on opponents such as the Honda CR-V and will increase competition in the market.

Exteriors

The car has a radiator grille and 20-inch wheels

The Ford Equator Sport flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large radiator grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, plastic cladding, and 20-inch wheels. A window wiper and wraparound taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,765mm.

Information

It runs on a 168hp, 1.5-liter engine

Ford Equator Sport is powered by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 168hp of power and 260Nm of torque. The mill is linked to an automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car hits a top speed of 180km/h.

Interiors

The SUV gets five seats and a flat-bottom steering wheel

The Ford Equator Sport has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a large center console, a dual-tone dashboard with chrome inserts, auto climate control, a sober-looking trim, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a dual-screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment panel. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags are available.

Information

Ford Equator Sport: Availability

The availability and pricing details of the Ford Equator Sport in China will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is unlikely to make its way to our shores.