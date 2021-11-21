Mitsubishi Airtrek, with 520km of range, breaks cover in China

Mitsubishi Airtrek goes official in China

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has revealed its Airtrek crossover at the Auto Guangzhou in China. It will be exclusively sold in the country. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing design and a minimalist cabin with lots of technology. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of 520km per charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The new Mitsubishi Airtrek was showcased in concept form at the Shanghai Auto Show in April this year. It has been developed by the brand's joint venture, GAC Mitsubishi Motors. This car is exclusive to the Chinese market. However, its design cues and features might make their way to another model in India in the future. It will be a good contender here.

Exteriors

The car has dual-tone wheels and T-shaped taillights

The Mitsubishi Airtrek has a muscular bonnet, a large grille with matte black-colored slats, a wide air vent, and a split lighting cluster with LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, thick cladding on the wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a beefy bumper, and wrap-around T-shaped LED taillights grace the rear end.

Information

It runs on a 181hp electric powertrain

Mitsubishi Airtrek packs an electric motor and a 69.9kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 181hp of power. Meanwhile, the car delivers a range of 520km on a single charge.

Interiors

The vehicle gets AR navigation and a multifunctional steering wheel

The Mitsubishi Airtrek has a spacious cabin, featuring a large center console with buttons for the electronic parking brake, a minimalist dashboard, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument console with support for Augmented Reality (AR) navigation and a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and hazard lights.

Information

Mitsubishi Airtrek: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Mitsubishi Airtrek in China are yet to be announced. However, the crossover SUV should be up for grabs in the country next year.