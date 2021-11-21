Volkswagen Taigun SUV has become more expensive in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 21, 2021, 05:25 pm

Volkswagen Taigun becomes costlier by Rs. 5,200

German automaker Volkswagen has raised the prices of its Taigun SUV in India. Following the latest price revision, the four-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 5,200 and now starts at Rs. 10.54 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and a feature-loaded cabin. It is available with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Volkswagen Taigun is available in five trim levels namely, Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, and GT Plus. The car has received over 18,000 bookings since its debut in September and has a waiting period of over two months. It also boosted the brand's sales by 50% here last month. This hike is expected to rake in a lot of revenue for the brand.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and LED headlights

The Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a chromed grille, narrow LED headlamps with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and LED taillights encased in black housing are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm.

Information

Two engine options are offered

The Volkswagen Taigun runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm or a 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.

Interiors

The SUV gets a sunroof and six airbags

The Volkswagen Taigun has a cabin with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags, multi-collision brakes, a reverse parking camera, and hill-hold control ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

After the latest price hike in India, the Volkswagen Taigun starts at Rs. 10.54 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Comfortline model and goes up to Rs. 17.54 lakh for the top-spec 1.5 TSI GT Plus trim (all prices, ex-showroom).