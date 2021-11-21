Toyota Belta debuts in the Middle East; India launch soon

Toyota reveals Belta sedan in the Middle East

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Belta sedan for the Middle Eastern markets. As for the highlights, the car has a utilitarian design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Toyota Belta is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and will be made in India, before going on sale in the Middle East. On our shores, the car will be available in a right-hand-drive (RHD) guise and will replace the Yaris sedan which was discontinued earlier this year. The competition in the markets should increase significantly.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and multi-spoke wheels

Toyota Belta has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, wraparound LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

It runs on a 105hp, 1.5-liter engine

Toyota Belta runs on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 138Nm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In India, a manual gearbox should be available, too.

Interiors

The vehicle packs a colored MID and two airbags

Toyota Belta has a cabin with five seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a colored MID and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Toyota Belta: Availability

Pricing and availability details of the Toyota Belta in the Middle East are currently unavailable. However, in India, the sedan is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom).