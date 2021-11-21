Toyota Belta debuts in the Middle East; India launch soon
Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its Belta sedan for the Middle Eastern markets. As for the highlights, the car has a utilitarian design and a spacious cabin with a host of features. Under the hood, it draws power from a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The Toyota Belta is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and will be made in India, before going on sale in the Middle East. On our shores, the car will be available in a right-hand-drive (RHD) guise and will replace the Yaris sedan which was discontinued earlier this year. The competition in the markets should increase significantly.
The car has LED headlights and multi-spoke wheels
Toyota Belta has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, wraparound LED taillamps, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,650mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.
It runs on a 105hp, 1.5-liter engine
Toyota Belta runs on a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 105hp and a peak torque of 138Nm. The mill is linked to a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In India, a manual gearbox should be available, too.
The vehicle packs a colored MID and two airbags
Toyota Belta has a cabin with five seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a colored MID and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.
Toyota Belta: Availability
Pricing and availability details of the Toyota Belta in the Middle East are currently unavailable. However, in India, the sedan is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 9.3 lakh (ex-showroom).