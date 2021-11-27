Yamaha WR 155R gets a Monster Energy Edition in Indonesia

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 10:13 pm

Yamaha launches WR 155R Monster Energy Edition in Indonesia

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the Monster Energy Edition of its WR 155R motorcycle in Indonesia. As for the highlights, the ADV flaunts cosmetic changes and offers spoked wheels as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, VVA engine that churns out a maximum power of 16.5hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition is a good-looking motorbike with off-roading capability. Its new cosmetic changes and lightweight nature are expected to draw in customers in Indonesia. If this adventure motorcycle makes its way to India, the competition in the market is expected to increase significantly. Here, it would take on rivals such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Design

The bike has a flat seat and a triangular headlight

The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a strap, a lengthy handlebar with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, a prominent beak, and Monster Energy decals on the side panels. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster and a triangular headlight. It rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information

It is fueled by a 17hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, VVA engine that generates a maximum power of 16.5hp and a peak torque of 14.3Nm. The motor is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition: Pricing

In Indonesia, the Yamaha WR 155R Monster Energy Edition sports a price figure of Rp. 38,325,000 (around Rs. 2 lakh). No details regarding its availability in India have been disclosed yet.