Suzuki Avenis goes official in India at Rs. 86,700

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 18, 2021, 07:00 pm

Suzuki launches Avenis scooter in India

Japanese automaker Suzuki has announced the Avenis scooter in India with a price-tag of Rs. 86,700. Its bookings will begin in the first week of December. The two-wheeler has a sporty design and a range of essential features including a smart digital instrument console and LED lighting. It is backed by a 125cc engine that comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Suzuki Avenis is the brand's third 125cc scooter after the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. It arrives as an affordable offering with a sharp-looking design targeted at young buyers. The Avenis is based on the Access 125 platform and poses competition to the TVS Ntorq 125, which is one of the best selling two wheelers in the 125cc segment.

Design

The two-wheeler is offered in five colors

Suzuki Avenis has a kerb weight of 106kg

The Avenis gets a slim body with angular design elements, an LED headlight on the front apron, bulb indicators on the handlebar, 3D-Avenis logo on the sides, and a split LED taillight. It houses an external fuel filler cap, a Bluetooth-enabled fully-digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, and rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. There are five color choices on offer.

Information

An 8.5hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Suzuki Avenis draws power from a 124.3cc, 4-cylinder, air-cooled motor that makes 8.5hp of power at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Safety

A telescopic fork handles suspension duties

For the rider's safety, the Suzuki Avenis is equipped with disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear wheel. However, it misses out on anti-lock braking system (ABS). The suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by a telescopic fork on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Suzuki Avenis: Pricing and availability

The Suzuki Avenis starts at Rs. 86,700 for the standard edition while the Race Edition costs Rs. 87,000 (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings are set to begin in early December while deliveries will start soon after.