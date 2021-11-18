The best features of Mercedes-AMG A 45 S

Published on Nov 18, 2021

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: A look at the highlights

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its performance-oriented AMG A 45 S hatchback in India. It will be launched on November 19. The four-wheeler has an aerodynamic design and runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. It also has an opulent cabin with a Burmester audio system and a raft of tech-based features. Let us have a look at some of its highlights.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz had introduced its AMG A 45 S hatchback in the international markets in 2019 and it is fueled by the world's most powerful 4-cylinder series production engine. The four-wheeler has been brought to India as a completely built unit and will likely be sold in limited numbers. Once on sale, the competition in the luxury car segment is expected to increase significantly.

Design

A front splitter and rear wing create an aerodynamic effect

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S flaunts a bonnet with power domes, a radiator grille with vertical slats, a front splitter, and a large rear wing which contribute to its aerodynamic appearance. It also gets a wide front track with flared wings, a prominent rear diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes. For lighting, LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and sharp-looking taillights are offered.

Interiors

The cabin ensures a comfortable ride

Luxury and sportiness are the main themes behind the interiors of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. The AMG Performance seats are touted to give you a comfortable drive, while yellow accents highlight the car's motorsport character. The seats are wrapped in ARTICO man-made leather or black DINAMICA microfiber with yellow top-stitching. Designer AC vents and a panoramic glass roof are also offered.

Technology

The infotainment console supports voice commands

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system that replies to voice commands when the words "Hey Mercedes" are uttered. There is also a digital instrument cluster with three display styles, namely Classic, Sport, and Supersport. Blind-spot assistance, active lane-keeping assistance, an exit warning function, and traffic sign assistance ensure the safety of the passengers.

Performance

Six driving modes are available for every on-road situation

Mercedes-AMG A 45 S runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder engine with twin-scroll technology, linked to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT gearbox. The latter is suitable for both long journeys or racing. While accelerating out of a bend, the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures that the traction is excellent. There are also six driving modes: Comfort, Individual, Race, Slippery, Sport, and Sport+ for the driver's convenience.