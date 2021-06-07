Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV becomes up to Rs. 1.5 lakh costlier

Mercedes-Benz GLA is now Rs. 1.5 lakh more expensive

Mercedes-Benz has hiked the prices of its second-generation GLA SUV, which was launched in India last month. Following the latest price-revision, it has become costlier by up to Rs. 1.5 lakh and now starts at Rs. 43.60 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has an eye-catching look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of multiple engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a large grille and sleek headlamps

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a muscular hood, a large grille with chrome studs, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end. Dimensions-wise it has a wheelbase of 2,729mm and a length of 4,436mm.

Information

There are three engine choices on offer

The Mercedes-Benz GLA is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 163hp/250Nm, a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 190hp/400Nm, and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that churns out 306hp/400Nm. The mills are linked to a 7G-DCT, 8G-DCT, and an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G gearbox, respectively.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and seven airbags

The Mercedes-Benz GLA has a spacious 5-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, keyless entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seven airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Revised pricing

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 now costs Rs. 43.60 lakh, while the 220d variant is priced at Rs. 45.20 lakh. The 220d 4MATIC and AMG GLA 35 4MATIC models carry a price-tag of Rs. 47.70 lakh and Rs. 58.78 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).