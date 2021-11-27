Royal Enfield SG650 Concept breaks cover; India launch next year

Royal Enfield reveals its SG650 Concept motorbike

Royal Enfield has revealed its SG650 Concept bobber motorcycle at the 2021 EICMA show in Italy. Its production version will debut in India. The premium two-wheeler has an aggressive retro-biased design and offers full-LED illumination as well as a twin-pod instrument console. It draws power from a 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine sourced from the Interceptor 650. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The production version of the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept is expected to be launched in India in late 2022. It might be known as Shotgun 650. The bobber bike offers an ideal combination of great looks and excellent performance. This should aid it in getting the attention of bike enthusiasts here who are willing to spend a pretty penny.

Design

The bike has peashooter exhausts and alloy wheels

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, chopped fenders, a slammed handlebar, rider-only saddle, a circular headlight, twin black-colored peashooter exhausts, and bar-end mirrors. It flaunts a dual-tone brushed metal and black paintwork. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a twin-pod instrument console with support for Tripper Navigation, and rides on designer alloy wheels shod in Metzeler Roadtec 01 tires.

Information

It is fueled by a 47hp, 648cc engine

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept runs on a 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 47hp and a peak torque of 52Nm in the Interceptor 650. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It flaunts twin rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and another disc on the rear. It might also get ABS for better handling. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the bobber bike are taken care of inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept: Availability

The Royal Enfield SG650 is a concept model and will not be up for grabs. However, the production version of the bobber motorcycle will be sold in several markets, including India.