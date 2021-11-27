Benelli TRK 800, with sporty looks, breaks cover in Italy

Benelli unveils its TRK 800 adventure motorcycle

Italian automaker Benelli has unveiled the TRK 800 adventure motorcycle at the 2021 EICMA show in its home country. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets a TFT instrument cluster as well as a full-LED setup for lighting. It draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 754cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The TRK 800 is Benelli's flagship ADV and is placed above the TRK 251 and TRK 502 range in the company's lineup. The bike should make its way to India and will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 range and Ducati Multistrada 950. Its good looks and excellent performance are expected to attract a significant amount of buyers.

Design

The bike has spoked wheels and knuckle guards

The Benelli TRK 800 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a prominent beak, handlebars with knuckle guards, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and an adjustable windshield. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument cluster, and rides on spoke wheels shod in block-pattern tubeless tires. It has a 22-liter fuel tank and weighs 226kg.

Information

It runs on a 75hp, 754cc engine

The Benelli TRK 800 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 754cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 75hp and a peak torque of 67Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Safety

It gets inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Benelli TRK 800 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by 50mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with preload adjustability on the rear end.

Information

Benelli TRK 800: Pricing and availability

The Benelli TRK 800 is expected to make its way to India by early 2023 and should sport a price figure of around Rs. 8 lakh. The adventure bike will go against the KTM 790 Adventure.