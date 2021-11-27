Over 72,000 bookings for Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 27, 2021, 04:21 pm

Nissan delivers 30,000 units of the Magnite in India

In a proud achievement for Nissan, 30,000 units of its Magnite subcompact SUV have been delivered since its launch in India The brand has also received over 72,000 bookings for the model. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look, a feature-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of two petrol engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Nissan Magnite has been up for grabs in India since December last year. The car's new bookings record is a testament to its popularity among buyers here. Offered in four variants across eight color options, the affordable vehicle takes on rivals such as the Tata Punch, Kia Sonet, Renault KIGER, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Hyundai VENUE.

Exteriors

The car flaunts an octagonal grille and LED headlights

The Nissan Magnite has a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. A window wiper, a roof-mounted antenna, and wraparound LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 3,994mm long.

Information

Two engine options are offered

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill offered in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm and 98.63hp/152Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets five seats and two airbags

The Nissan Magnite offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, key-less entry, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and traction control.

Information

Nissan Magnite: Pricing

In India, the Nissan Magnite begins at Rs. 5.71 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 10.15 lakh for the top-spec Turbo CVT XV Prm Opt DT trim (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).