Published on Nov 27, 2021, 02:25 pm

Gujarat-based start-up, Greta, has introduced four new electric scooters, namely the Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX, in the Indian market. The line-up is priced starting at Rs. 60,000. The e-scooters come with a quirky design as well as color schemes, a range of up to 100km, and electronics, including keyless ignition, anti-theft alarm, and reverse mode. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

Greta has emerged as one of the many start-ups foraying into the EV market in India. As for international availability, the company has also opened showrooms in Nepal and is working to expand to European markets as well. Although entry-level, the new scooters also add an integral value to the portfolio of electric scooters here.

The scooters sport a digital instrument display

Greta Harper and Harper ZX feature a sporty design with sharp body panels while the Glide has a unibody style profile with a flat handlebar. The Harper and Glide models have a pillion backrest. Greta Evespa is a retro two-wheeler with curvy panels and a rounded headlamp. All the models get a flat-type seat, flat footboard, and a digital instrument cluster.

The battery can be fully charged in four hours

The Greta Harper, Harper ZX, Glide, and Evespa are powered by a 48V or a 60V lithium-ion battery pack. They offer a range of 70km to 100km while the batteries can be charged from 0-100% in around four hours.

Both disc and drum brakes are available for braking

The Greta Harper, Harper ZX, and Evespa come with disc and drum brake combinations while the Glide is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels. Details about the suspension and ABS are unknown as of now. But the suspension duties are likely taken care of by standard forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Greta Harper, Harper ZX, Glide, Evespa: Pricing and availability

In India, the Greta electric two-wheelers carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 60,000 and go up to Rs. 92,000. The company is also working to expand its dealership network across the country.