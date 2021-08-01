TVS Ntorq 125 launched at around Rs. 1.4L in Nepal

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 05:45 pm

TVS Ntorq 125 scooter launched in Nepal

TVS Motor Company has launched its Ntorq 125 scooter in Nepal. It is up for grabs in five variants. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is offered with an all-LED lighting setup as well as a digital instrument console. It is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter is offered in nine color options

The TVS Ntorq 125 has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, and a stubby exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out wheels. It is offered in nine shades, including Matte Red, Combat Blue, Metallic Gray, Metallic Red, and Invincible Red.

Information

It is fueled by a 9hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 9.4hp at 7,000rpm and 10.5Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. The motor is paired to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and coil springs on the rear end.

Information

TVS Ntorq 125: Pricing

In Nepal, the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter carries a starting price tag of 2,21,900 NPR (around Rs. 1.39 lakh) and goes up to 2,77,900 NPR (roughly Rs. 1.74 lakh) for the range-topping trim.