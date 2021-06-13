TVS Ntorq 125 scooter available with a no-cost EMI scheme

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 04:54 pm

TVS rolls out no-cost EMI scheme for Ntorq 125 scooter

TVS Motor Company is offering a no-cost EMI scheme on its Ntorq 125 scooter in India. The offer is valid till June 15 on online purchases via credit cards. It is available on three- and six-month loan tenures only. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty design and runs on a BS6-compliant 124.8cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter has a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console

The TVS Ntorq 125 sits on a high rigidity tubular frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and sporty graphics. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out designer wheels. It has a 5.8-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 118kg.

Information

It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine

The TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124.8cc, 3-valve, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 9.4hp and 10.5Nm of peak torque.

Safety

It has telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a synchronized braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and hydraulic dampers on the rear end.

Information

TVS Ntorq 125: Pricing

In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 71,095 for the Drum model and goes up to Rs. 81,075 for the Super Squad Edition variant (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).