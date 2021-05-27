Rolls-Royce unveils a bespoke and decadent Boat Tail convertible

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has showcased a new Boat Tail convertible with a striking design and an outrageously decadent cabin that will please even a choosy king. This model is one of the three different Boat Tail versions that have been commissioned by some very rich clients. It is essentially a racing yacht on wheels, featuring a two-tone blue paintwork and several bespoke elements.

Design

The rear houses a dual champagne cooler and a parasol

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail features a blacked-out pantheon grille, a large bonnet with hand-painted gradient design, a wrap-around windscreen, and dual-tone wheels. The 5.9-meter-long convertible also gets a detachable carbon fiber roof and an emergency tonneau. On the rear, the butterfly-hinged wooden deck opens to reveal a dual champagne cooler, a set of silver cutlery, a parasol, two cloth stools, and two cocktail tables.

Information

A 6.75-liter V12 engine is expected

The engine details of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail are unknown. However, it is likely to run on a 6.75-liter, twin-turbo V12 motor that we have seen in the Phantom, Ghost and Cullinan. Depending on the model, it makes 555-571hp of power and 850-900Nm of torque.

Interiors

The cabin houses special Montblanc pen and custom Swiss-made watches

This Rolls-Royce Boat Tail has a luxurious 4-seater cabin, decked up with new-age features, complementing blue leather upholstery, and some bespoke additions. The automaker has worked with Switzerland-based House of Bovet to create bespoke "his and hers" watches for the owners. One of the watches can be inserted in the centerpiece of the dashboard. The glove box also houses a special Montblanc pen.

Information

2021 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: Pricing

Since this Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a specially commissioned model, it is unlikely that we'll ever get to know its true price. However, a seven-digit price-tag is certain. The owner's identity remains a mystery for now but that should change once the car is delivered.