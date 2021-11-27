Tata Nexon becomes costlier by Rs. 11,000 in India

Published on Nov 27, 2021, 12:17 pm

Tata Nexon has become more expensive in India

Tata Motors has raised the prices of its Nexon compact SUV in India. Following the latest price revision, the car has become costlier by up to Rs. 11,000 and now starts at Rs. 7.3 lakh. Select diesel variants like the XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S) have also been discontinued. The car has a sporty look and is available with two engine options. Here's more.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Tata Nexon compact SUV has been on sale in India since 2017 and it was the bestselling model in its segment in September. The four-wheeler's great looks and excellent performance draw out buyers in droves, and the latest price hike is expected to boost the company's revenue significantly. It takes on rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Renault KIGER.

Exteriors

The car has roof rails and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Nexon has a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a wide air vent, and projector headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted antenna, a window wiper, and wraparound LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it is 3,993mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,498mm.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

Tata Nexon runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 110hp of power and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates a maximum power of 120hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a rear-view camera and touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, cruise control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, crash sensors, a rear-view camera, and an engine immobilizer.

Information

Tata Nexon: Pricing

After the latest price hike, the Tata Nexon starts at Rs. 7.3 lakh for the base XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 13.35 lakh for the range-topping XZA+ (O) Dark Edition (diesel) trim (all prices, ex-showroom).