Vmoto Stash electric bike, with 250km of range, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 12:45 am

Vmoto Stash breaks cover at EICMA 2021

As the latest addition to its range of electric two-wheelers, Vmoto Soco Group has announced a new Stash motorcycle at the EICMA 2021 event. It boasts a sporty and futuristic look, a storage compartment instead of the fuel tank, and packs a 7.2kWh battery pack, which is touted to deliver a range of up to 250km per charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Vmoto Stash is a premium motorcycle in the company's portfolio and will sit above the Super Soco TC Max in Europe. It looks like the Revolt RV400 electric bike and will be a good option for everyday commute with a comfortable riding stance. The e-bike also comes with a decent range and good top-speed to attract performance riders.

Design

The vehicle has a seat height of 785mm

The Vmoto Stash has an angular and sporty look with a black or transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank-like storage compartment, a split-style seat, dual-tone paintwork, and a seat height of 785mm. It also sports a rectangular, fully-digital instrument console and rides on blacked-out 17-inch wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in Black, Silver, and Yellow color options.

Information

It offers a top-speed of 105km/h

The Vmoto Stash houses a 6kW electric motor along with a 7.2kWh battery pack, which takes six hours to get fully charged. The powertrain delivers a top-speed of 105km/h and a range of up to 250km.

Safety

The bike is armed with disc brakes

In terms of safety equipment, the Vmoto Stash is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if ABS is available for better handling. The suspension duties on the electric motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Vmoto Stash: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vmoto Stash are yet to be disclosed. It will be available in Europe in the coming months and will be placed above the Super Soco TC Max, which costs €4,690 (roughly Rs. 4 lakh).