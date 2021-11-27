2022 Suzuki Katana arrives with sharper styling and mechanical upgrades

2022 Suzuki Katana revealed globally

Suzuki Motorcycles has showcased the 2022 version of its Katana motorbike at the EICMA 2021 event in Italy. As for the highlights, it comes with a sharper look thanks to some cosmetic tweaks and a slew of mechanical upgrades, including the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector system, bi-directional quick shifter, enhanced torque control, and a retuned engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The new Suzuki Katana has received plenty of advanced features but still stays true to its 1980s styling. It is an iconic nameplate for the Japanese auto giant and is bound to raise competition in the 1,000cc segment that is dominated by Kawasaki and Honda. The bike is based on the new Suzuki GSX-S1000 platform and attracts enthusiasts with new color finishes.

Design

The vehicle gets a revised LCD instrument panel

2022 Suzuki Katana comes in two color options

The 2022 Suzuki Katana sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame and features a sporty look with a squarish headlight, a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a blacked-out upswept exhaust. It sports an all-LED setup for lighting and an updated LCD instrument console with a new red "night mode." The two-wheeler rides on cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport2 tires.

Information

A 150hp engine fuels the bike

The 2022 Suzuki Katana is powered by a 999cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 150hp of power at 11,000rpm. The torque output is unknown as of now. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

An inverted telescopic front fork handles suspension duties

As for the safety equipment, the 2022 Suzuki Katana is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Suzuki Traction Control System and Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by an inverted telescopic fork up front and a link type, coil spring on the rear end.

Information

2022 Suzuki Katana: Pricing and availability

The prices of the 2022 Suzuki Katana are yet to be revealed. It will reach dealerships in the UK early next year. If it arrives in India, expect a price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).