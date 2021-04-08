-
Japanese automaker Suzuki will unveil the 2021 version of its GSX-S1000 motorbike on April 26. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle.
As per the clip, the 2021 GSX-S1000 will sport a refreshed look and shall come with new features. However, a complete mechanical upgrade seems unlikely.
Here are more details.
Design
It will have a new headlight setup and fairing-mounted winglets
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, winglets on the fairings, gold-colored front forks, and a new headlight.
The bike should pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and should ride on blacked-out designer alloy wheels.
Information
It should run on a 143hp, 999cc engine
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is expected to draw power from a 999cc, in-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates 143hp of maximum power and 106Nm of peak torque.
Safety
Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure rider's safety
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.
Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.
Information
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 in India will be revealed at the April 26 event. However, it is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12.25 lakh (ex-showroom).