Japanese automaker Suzuki will launch the new-generation Hayabusa sport bike in India later this month, the company has announced. To recall, the flagship two-wheeler was unveiled in February this year. As for the key highlights, the 2021 Hayabusa comes with an updated design, a host of new features, multiple ride modes, and a 1,340cc engine that delivers around 188hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement

The ultimate sport bike is coming back !



Experience unmatched thrill and fun with superior refinement and technology in the New #Hayabusa 2021.



Launching this month, #StayTuned!#SuzukiIndia pic.twitter.com/PI4YE13XKa — Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers) April 1, 2021

Design It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has an aggressive look, featuring a redesigned fuel tank, a reworked headlamp cluster, aerodynamic fairings, a raised windscreen, and chrome-plated twin exhausts. It packs a digital-analog instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels. The vehicle weighs 264kg and has a fuel capacity of 20-liter.

Information The bike is fueled by a 188hp engine

The 2021 Hayabusa draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,340cc inline, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 187.7hp of power at 9,700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes and Cornering ABS ensure rider's safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is armed with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with traction control, hill hold control, engine brake control, cornering ABS, active speed limiter, and multiple ride modes. Suspension duties on the tourer are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Information 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability