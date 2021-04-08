Japanese automaker Suzuki has listed the 2021 Hayabusa superbike on its Indian website, hinting at its imminent launch. To recall, it was unveiled in February. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a refreshed design and comes with a host of electronic riding aids. It is powered by a 1,340cc, inline-four engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has an eye-catching sporty look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, fairings with integrated air vents, twin chrome-finished exhausts, a raised windshield, and glossy paintwork. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a 20-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 264kg.

Information It runs on a 188hp, 1,340cc engine

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa draws power from a 1,340cc, inline-four engine that generates 188hp of maximum power at 9,700rpm and a peak torque of 150Nm at 7,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It comes with five riding modes

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is equipped with disc brakes, ABS, low-RPM assist, ride-by-wire throttle, anti-lift control system, active speed limiter, and traction, launch, engine brake, and cruise control. It also offers five ride modes. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a link-type coil spring on the rear end.

Information 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa: Pricing and availability