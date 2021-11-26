Kawasaki India announces 2022 Ninja 1000SX at Rs. 11.4 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 06:56 pm

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX's bookings are now open

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of its Ninja 1000SX in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.4 lakh. The bike comes in two new color options while the features and mechanical specifications remain the same as the previous-generation model. The highlights include a TFT instrument console, four riding modes, and a 1,043cc engine. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 1,000cc motorcycle segment is growing in India and the latest Ninja 1000SX only adds to the competition. It takes on the company's own ZX-10R as well as BMW F 900 R motorbikes. Notably, the two-wheeler does not bring many changes except the new color schemes. However, it still remains well-equipped with a powerful engine and a host of electronic riding aids.

Design

It flaunts all-LED lighting and Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and features an aggressive look with a sporty headlamp cluster, a transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, and a split-style stepped-up seat. It also sports a full-LED setup for lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT instrument panel. The new model is offered in Emerald Blazed Green and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray colors.

Information

A 140hp engine fuels the motorbike

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is powered by a 1,043cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that generates 140hp of power at 10,000rpm and 111Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are available for rider's safety

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, 3-level traction control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management function. It offers four riding modes and two power modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Pricing and availability

In India, the new Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is priced at Rs. 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently up for bookings via the company's website while the deliveries are set to begin next month.