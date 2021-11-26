2022 Ducati Panigale V4 announced with nifty improvements

Published on Nov 26, 2021

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 breaks cover

Ducati has unveiled the 2022 version of its Panigale V4 sports bike. It gets some design updates and now weighs slightly lower than the outgoing model. The power output has been increased thanks to a new oil circuit and large exhaust outlets. The bike also comes with an improved heat transfer system, a redesigned fuel tank, and retains the suspension setup of its predecessor.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

As per Ducati, the new Panigale V4 has become faster on the track as well as more manageable for everyday use. Hence, it will now appeal to a broader audience. The premium sports tourer is also one of the best selling Ducati bikes in India and we expect the 2022 model to arrive here sometime next year.

Design

The bike has a kerb weight of 195.5kg

2022 Ducati Panigale V4 has a wheelbase of 1,469mm

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 sits on an aluminium alloy "front frame" and features a sporty look with a dual headlamp cluster, a transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a single seat, and an underbelly exhaust. It also sports a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console with two LED shift lights and rides on 17-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels. The two-wheeler tips the scales at 195.5kg.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a Desmosedici Stradale 1,103cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 215.5hp of power at 9,500rpm and 123.6Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift.

Safety

Cornering ABS and traction control ensure safety

The new Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a 6-axis inertial measurement unit which includes cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, and engine brake control. The suspension duties are taken care of by a fully-adjustable Showa BPF fork up front and an aluminium single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information

2022 Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing and availability

The pricing information of the 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 is yet to be revealed. It will be up for grabs in the international market starting December this year and will debut in India sometime in 2022 at around Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom).