Japanese automaker Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2022 iteration of its S-Cross SUV in the global market. The four-wheeler has dropped the 'SX4' prefix that its predecessor carried. As for the highlights, it gets a bolder and muscular look, some new features inside the cabin, and runs on a mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine. Here are more details.

The new Suzuki S-Cross is a major upgrade over the outgoing model in terms of design and features. However, the dimensions have not been changed much. It is a more off-road-friendly model with a revised cabin and a mild-hybrid powertrain. The SUV should arrive in India as Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and is bound to increase competition in the compact SUV segment.

The car has a wheelbase of 2,600mm

2022 Suzuki S-Cross is 1,585mm tall

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross features a large piano black grille, a sculpted bonnet, chunky silvered skid plates, 3-point LED headlights, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and wide taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, designer wheels, and heavy plastic body cladding. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle is 4,300mm long, 1,785mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm.

A 125hp engine fuels the car

The new-generation Suzuki S-Cross is powered by a 1.4-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid setup. The powertrain produces 125hp of power and 235Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Inside, there is a new 9.0-inch touchscreen console

The 2022 Suzuki S-Cross offers a blacked-out cabin with a multifunctional steering wheel and fabric upholstery. It retains the AC vents, switch knobs, and gear lever of the outgoing model. But there is a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS as well as EBD are available.

2022 Suzuki S-Cross: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Suzuki S-Cross are yet to be revealed. We expect it to debut in India in 2022 and carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).