Ola S1 will now be available for purchase in January

Ola S1 and S1 Pro's bookings delayed to January 2022

Ola Electric has announced that the purchase window of its S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters has been delayed to late January 2022. Notably, this is the second time the purchase window has been postponed. The bookings were earlier slated to begin on November 1 and later pushed to December 16. Now, the electric scooters will be up for grabs in January next year.

Why does this story matter?

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters have received an outstanding response in the Indian market. Over Rs. 1,100 crore worth of two-wheelers were sold in just two days in September. However, Ola Electric is facing flak for not being able to deliver the scooters. Due to production issues and chip shortages, the company has also stopped accepting new orders.

'Bookings delayed to fulfill existing orders and expand test rides'

"We are focused on fulfilling to existing purchasers as well as expanding our test-rides across India to over 1,000 cities and towns by 15th December to ensure everyone who has reserved by paying Rs. 499, can test ride the revolutionary S1 (sic)," said Ola Electric.

The two-wheelers sport a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument panel

Ola S1 has an underseat storage capacity of 36-liter

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and feature a minimalist design with a smiley-shaped headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, and a flat seat with a pillion grab rail. They also house an all-LED lighting arrangement and a 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument display with support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The vehicles ride on 12-inch aluminium-alloy wheels.

They provide a range of up to 181km

Ola S1 and S1 Pro house an 8.5kW electric motor. The former packs a 2.98kWh battery and has a top-speed of 90km/h and a range of 121km. The latter gets a larger 3.97kWh battery and offers a top-speed of 115km/h and a range of 181km.

A single front fork is available to handle suspension duties

For the rider's safety, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties on the e-scooters are taken care of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Ola S1 carries a price-tag of Rs. 85,099 while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi after FAME II subsidy). Test rides of the e-scooters are currently underway while bookings for the next batch will begin in January.