Top 5 autonomous cars that look like luxurious living spaces

With advancements in autonomous driving, automakers are now envisioning a future where the car can drive by itself and passengers can relax, stream content, play games, or just enjoy the view through the comfort of their seats. The practical and functional cabins are now transforming into luxurious living spaces as showcased by some of the new concept cars from leading automakers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

From smartphone makers to legacy car manufacturers, everyone is looking at self-driving cars as the next big thing. We already have some cars packed with cameras, radars, and computers to take us from one place to another. But what lies in the future? If some of the recent concept cars are anything to go by, the future of the automotive industry looks amazing.

Car #1

Audi 'grandsphere' concept

Audi 'grandsphere' is 5,350mm long and 2,000mm wide

Audi "grandsphere" concept is built on Volkswagen's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and features a protracted rear section and sleek LED lights. It has a lounge-like luxurious cabin with Level 4 automated driving, 2+2 seating arrangement for a "perfect resting position," premium upholstery, virtual displays, a transparent roof, and an adjustable octagonal steering wheel. There is a 120kWh battery that delivers a 750km range.

Car #2

Hyundai SEVEN concept

Hyundai SEVEN concept sports pillar-less coach doors

Hyundai SEVEN concept has a boxy profile with a wheelbase of 3,200mm and a squarish glass section on the rear. It is called "living space on wheels" due to its extravagant cabin made from sustainable materials. There is a three-row adjustable seating arrangement, a panoramic OLED display on the roof, and a mini refrigerator. The SUV can deliver 483km of range per charge.

Car #3

Pininfarina Teorema

Pininfarina Teorema has been designed using Augmented Reality and highlights a futuristic design with enhanced aerodynamics, a large roof, and a front splitter. The cabin comes with fully-autonomous driving technology, 1+2+2 seating configuration, and foldable seats built by furniture maker Poltrona Frau. There is no steering wheel and the seats can be adjusted so as to transform the space into a lounge-like experience.

Car #4

MINI Vision Urbanaut

MINI Vision Urbanaut is a van with a minimalist design, LED lighting, and designer wheels. It gets a unique cabin built with "MINI Moments" architecture, providing three transformable configurations—Chill, Wanderlust, and Vibe—for a personalized and leisure experience. Changeable seat covers, music setup, ambient lighting, and other convenience features are also available inside the cabin.

Car #5

Mercedes-Benz F 015

Mercedes-Benz F 015 has a radical design with an illuminated grille, an expansive roof, and a full-width taillight. Its futuristic cabin provides a 4-seater face-to-face layout with autonomous driving assistance, use of warm and organic material, fine wood flooring, and as many as six displays for various functions. The concept vehicle delivers a total range of up to 1,100km.