Published on Nov 26, 2021

Italian motorcycle maker Bimota has taken the wraps off the production-spec model of its KB4 motorbike at the EICMA 2021. To recall, the concept version was showcased in 2019. The two-wheeler has retro styling with a carbon fiber body, new-age electronics such as a color TFT display, and a Kawasaki-sourced 1,043cc engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki owns a 49.9% stake in Bimota, which is why the KB4 gets several components as well as the engine from the Japanese auto giant. One could say the bike is half Italian and half Japanese. It has been in development for two years and pays homage to the Bimota motorcycles of the late 1970s and 1980s with its unique styling.

Design

The bike weighs 187kg

The Bimota KB4 sits on a carbon fiber frame and features a bulbous headlamp cowl, a muscular fuel tank, a transparent windscreen, a single leather seat, and an upswept exhaust. It also gets a color TFT display with support for smartphone connectivity, carbon fiber front fairing, and rides on 17-inch wheels. The vehicle has a dry weight of 187kg and a wheelbase of 1,390mm.

Information

A 142hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Bimota KB4 is powered by a 1,043cc, 4-cylinder motor that churns out 142hp of power at 10,000rpm and 111Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Traction control and cruise control ensure rider's safety

For the rider's safety, the Bimota KB4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS, a cornering management system, cruise control, and traction control. The suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm Ohlins forks on the front side and an aluminium-alloy swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Bimota KB4: Availability

The Bimota KB4's pricing information is still under the wraps. As for the availability, it is up for bookings in Italy and is expected to go on sale soon.