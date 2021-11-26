Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE v/s Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 26, 2021, 12:00 am

Comparison of the new Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE with the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The ongoing EICMA 2021 event in Italy has seen the arrival of some interesting new two-wheelers. Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE as its most advanced sports tourer yet, while Honda has introduced the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with some nifty upgrades. Both the bikes are fueled by a powerful 1,000cc engine. But which one is better?

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Both the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE and Honda's 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP are premium liter-class sports bikes and aim to attract buyers with their performance, refreshed styling, and new-age features. They are slated to debut in India sometime next year and will raise the competition for other sports tourers. This comparison helps you understand which one has the upper hand.

Design

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE has a longer wheelbase

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE and the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP feature a fully-faired design with sporty graphics, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, a TFT LCD screen, and a full-LED lighting arrangement. The former has a wheelbase of 1,480mm and a 19-liter fuel capacity while the latter has a wheelbase and fuel capacity of 1,460mm and 16.1 liters, respectively.

Engine

Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP produces more power

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is powered by a 998cc engine that makes 197hp of power at 11,000rpm and 137.3Nm of torque at 8,500rpm. The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is fueled by a 1,000cc motor that generates 214.5hp of power at 14,500rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. Transmission duties on both the motorbikes are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension

Ninja H2 SX SE gets Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS)

Suspension duties on the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE are taken care of by a KECS setup that includes an inverted fork up front and a BFRC lite gas-charged shock with a piggyback reservoir on the rear. The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is equipped with an Ohlins-sourced telescopic front fork and a Pro-Link swingarm on the rear side.

Safety

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE offers more safety features

The new Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE comes with a radar-equipped Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS) that offers functions like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and collision detection. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP misses out on these new-age features but gets Honda Selectable Torque Control. The bikes come with disc brakes on both wheels along with ABS for improved handling.

Our verdict

Which one is a better choice?

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE costs $27,500 (around Rs. 20.5 lakh) while the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP will carry some premium over the 2020 model priced at $28,500 (around Rs. 21.24 lakh). However, the Ninja H2 SX SE is our pick since it offers a longer wheelbase, more fuel capacity, extra safety features, and is no slouch in terms of performance.