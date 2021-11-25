Kawasaki announces 2022 Ninja H2 SX SE with significant upgrades

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE revealed at EICMA

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 iteration of its Ninja H2 SX SE sports bike at the EICMA 2021. The motorcycle has been priced at $27,500 (around Rs. 20.5 lakh). It offers a bunch of cosmetic updates along with a new radar-equipped Advanced Rider Assist System (ARAS), heated grips and a new exhaust, among other additions. The bike is fueled by a 998cc engine.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The new Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is the company's most advanced sports tourer ever. It is also touted to be one of the safest motorcycles one can buy right now thanks to the Advanced Rider Assistance System that includes features like adaptive cruise control, collision detection, and blind-spot monitoring. The bike will attract customers looking for a 1,000cc motorcycle.

The vehicle comes with an updated TFT display

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features a faired design with an aggressive front, a transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and an attachable pannier. It also sports cornering LED lights and a Bluetooth-enabled 6.5-inch color TFT screen with support for Kawasaki's SPIN app. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels and weighs 267kg.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE draws power from a 998cc, in-line, 4-cylinder motor that makes 197hp of power at 11,000rpm and 137.3Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The mill comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes are provided for safety

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, forward collision warning, vehicle hold assist, and Adaptive Rider Assistance System. The suspension system has also been updated to Showa's Skyhook setup with an inverted fork on the front and a gas-charged shock with piggybank reservoir on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE carries a price-tag of $27,500 (roughly Rs. 20.5 lakh). The availability details are yet to be announced but it is expected to debut in India sometime next year.