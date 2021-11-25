Audi Q5 (facelift) sold out for 2021; deliveries commenced

Audi Q5 (facelift) fully booked for this year

German automaker Audi has received 100 bookings for the facelifted model of its Q5 SUV in India. The car is now sold out for this year while deliveries are underway. The order books of the premium SUV were opened last month and it was launched here on Tuesday (November 23) at a starting price of Rs. 58.93 lakh. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The mid-sized Q5 SUV used to be one of the bestsellers for Audi in India, and hence it is not surprising that the brand has brought it back in a more appealing facelifted avatar. The model is already fully booked for this year, meaning it has received a good response from customers looking for a luxurious mid-sized SUV.

Exteriors

The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,819mm

The Audi Q5 (facelift) comes in five color options and features a large chrome grille with slats, a stylish front bumper, a narrow air dam, sleek LED headlamps, a shark fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The car is 1,893mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,819mm.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox

The Audi Q5 (facelift) draws power from a 2.0-liter TFSI petrol motor that generates 245hp of power and 370Nm of peak torque. The mill comes linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The cabin gets a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging

Audi Q5 (facelift) has eight airbags for safety

The Audi Q5 (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with Atlas Beige or Okapi Brown upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, electrically-adjustable front seats with memory function, 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and ambient lighting. It also houses a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and a rear-view camera with park assist.

Audi Q5 (facelift): Pricing and availability

The Audi Q5 (facelift) starts at Rs. 58.93 lakh for the Premium Plus model while the Technology variant costs Rs. 63.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV have been closed for this year.