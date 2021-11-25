Aprilia unveils new scooters and motorcycles at EICMA 2021

Aprilia SR GT scooters, Tuono 660 Factory edition, and RS 660 Limited Edition two-wheelers unveiled

Aprilia has announced a range of two-wheelers at the EICMA 2021. The newly-announced vehicles include the SR GT scooters and the Tuono 660 Factory and RS 660 Limited Edition bikes. The SR GT scooters come in two trims, while the Tuono 660 Factory is a higher-spec variant of the standard model. The RS 660 Limited Edition will see only 1,500 units.

Why does this story matter?

The new two-wheelers expand the company's portfolio. The SR GT is Aprilia's first urban adventure scooter and will attract young audiences. It shares some design elements with the SXR scooter on sale in India. Separately, the Tuono 660 Factory is a slightly enhanced model of the regular Tuono 660 while the RS 660 Limited Edition will appeal to Aprilia fans given its unique bodywork.

Aprilia SR GT 125

The Aprilia SR GT 125 features an aggressive design with a tri-LED headlamp cluster, a smoked windscreen, a prominent beak, and a single-piece seat. It runs on a 125cc engine that makes 15hp/12Nm. Suspension duties are handled by a 33mm fork up front and twin shock absorbers on the rear. The two-wheeler weighs 144kg and has an underseat storage capacity of 25-liter.

Aprilia SR GT 200

Aprilia SR GT 200 has similar design features as the 125cc model. However, it weighs 4kg more to tip the scales at 148kg. The scooter is fueled by a 174cc, single-cylinder motor that churns out 17.6hp of power and 16.5Nm of peak torque. Both the SR GT 125 and 200 have a 9-liter fuel tank and ride on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory

The Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory model has cornering lights and a new black color scheme with red highlights. It has a kerb weight of 181kg, which is 2kg less than the standard model. The vehicle is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled mill that makes 93.7hp/67Nm and sports a fully-adjustable Kayaba fork up front and Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear for handing suspension duties.

Aprilia RS 660 Limited Edition

The special edition Aprilia RS 660 has been announced to celebrate the 2021 MotoAmerica Twins Cup victory. It wears a special livery with stars and stripes as seen in the American flag. There is a tall windscreen and the serial number is carved on the fuel tank. It draws power from a 659cc engine that makes 98.6hp of power and 67Nm of peak torque.