Kawasaki India launches 2022 Versys 1000 adventure tourer bike

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 03:50 pm

Kawasaki has introduced the latest version of its Versys 1000 tourer bike in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11.55 lakh and comes in a new color option. The two-wheeler has a sporty design, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an array of electronic riding aids. It runs on a BS6-compliant engine which comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Design

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 has a fuel capacity of 21-liter and a kerb weight of 255kg

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and features an aggressive design with an angular headlamp cluster, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, and a split-style seat. It also sports an adjustable windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, twin-LED headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in a new Candy Lime Green paint job.

Information

A 118hp engine fuels the vehicle

The new Kawasaki Versys 1000 is powered by a 1,043cc, liquid-cooled motor that makes 118.3hp of power at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of peak torque at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Kawasaki Intelligent ABS ensures improved handling

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Kawasaki Intelligent ABS, traction control, cruise control, and cornering management function. The suspension duties on the adventure bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced at Rs. 11.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and will reach the customers in mid-November. The automaker has also introduced a new K-Care package that provides extended warranty and annual maintenance contract for four years.