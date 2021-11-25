Kia showcases new Niro SUV at 2021 Seoul Motor Show

New-generation Kia Niro breaks cover

Kia Motors has taken the wraps off the new Niro car at the 2021 Seoul Motor Show. It flaunts a modern look and has been made under the 'Opposites United' design philosophy of the South Korean brand. The SUV uses sustainable and recycled materials for the cabin and will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric powertrain choices starting next year.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Kia Niro will arrive in the international markets next year and is expected to come to India as a Completely Built Up unit by 2023. With focus on sustainability, the SUV debuts a 'Greenzone Drive Mode' that automatically switches the plug-in hybrid variant into EV drive mode when driving in green zones. In India, it will take on MG ZS EV and Hyundai KONA.

Exteriors

The car has a sporty rear section

The new Kia Niro features an attractive look with a redesigned 'Tiger Nose' front fascia, unique headlights, and 'heartbeat' LED DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, black body cladding, and designer wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and arrow-shaped taillights are available on the angular rear section.

Information

Niro EV may be offered with two battery size options

Kia Niro will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV options. However, the company has not shared any details about the powertrains. As per the reports, the all-electric model may get two battery choices and a range of 400-600km.

Interiors

It boasts a sustainable cabin

Kia Niro uses recycled wallpapers for the headlining and Bio PU material for seats. The curved dashboard houses a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, a large digital driver's display, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV also gets wireless charging, heated as well as ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a coat hanger on the rear. For safety, there are multiple airbags and a parking camera.

Information

Kia Niro: Pricing and availability

The second-generation Kia Niro will be launched internationally in 2022. However, in India, the EV could come in 2023 as a Completely Built Up unit. For reference, the current-generation Niro EV was launched at $39,090 (roughly Rs. 29.12 lakh) in the US.