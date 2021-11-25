2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and 30th Anniversary models unveiled

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP breaks cover

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 2022 version of its CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP motorcycle along with a special 30th Anniversary model. The latter celebrates three decades of the iconic Honda Fireblade. Both the bikes carry the same specifications as well as features but the 30th Anniversary edition highlights its special status with an exclusive livery. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 30th Anniversary model of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP pays homage to the 30 years of Fireblade model and the special tricolor livery offers a modern feel. It will appeal to collectors and auto enthusiasts. The standard model is also a noticeable upgrade over the previous-generation bike thanks to new electronic riding aids and an updated suspension setup.

Design

The bike sports LED lighting and a TFT LCD display

2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP has a kerb weight of 201kg

The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features a fully-faired design with a transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a split-style stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The Fireblade 30th Anniversary model gets a 'Tricolor' paint scheme, 'brushstroke' style elements, 30th Anniversary badges, and a unique serial number on the fuel tank. The motorbikes also get a TFT LCD screen and a full-LED lighting arrangement.

Information

A 215hp engine fuels the two-wheelers

The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Fireblade 30th Anniversary are powered by a 1,000cc, liquid-cooled motor that generates 214.5hp of power at 14,500rpm and 112Nm of peak torque at 12,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures safety

The 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Fireblade 30th Anniversary are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control. The suspension duties on the vehicles are taken care of by a 43mm Ohlins telescopic fork with preload adjustment on the front and an S-EC Pro-Link swingarm on the rear end.

Information

2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and 30th Anniversary models: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP and Fireblade 30th Anniversary models are yet to be revealed. However, the duo is expected to debut in India sometime next year.