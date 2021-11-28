2022 Yamaha XSR700, with cosmetic changes and new features, revealed

Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the 2022 version of its XSR700 motorbike. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes and gets a full-LED setup for lighting as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It runs on a 689cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 72.4hp. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The new Yamaha XSR700 is a good-looking model with great performance, and it should snag quite a few buyers in the global markets. The two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive on our shores as the brand will not be able to price it competitively here. However, its design elements and features might make their way to another Yamaha model here in the future.

The bike has a flat seat and black-colored wheels

The 2022 Yamaha XSR700 has a muscular fuel tank, a flat-type seat, a stubby exhaust, high-set handlebars, and a circular headlight. It packs an LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out wheels shod in Michelin Road 5 tires. It weighs 188kg and is available in two shades, namely Historic White and Historic Black.

The XTribute variant has gold-finished wheels and a braced handlebar

The XTribute variant of the Yamaha XSR700 gets a Retro XT-inspired "1981" paintwork, a bench seat, fork gaiters, and a braced handlebar with dirt bike-like handlebar grips. It also has 10-spoke, gold-finished wheels wrapped in Pirelli MT-60RS block pattern tires and weighs 190kg.

It runs on a 72hp, 689cc engine

Under the hood, the new Yamaha XSR700 retro-styled motorbike draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 689cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 72.4hp and a peak torque of 67Nm. The two-wheeler claims to deliver a mileage of 23.2km/liter, which is the same as before. Meanwhile, information regarding the gearbox is currently unavailable.

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha XSR700 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2022 Yamaha XSR700: Pricing and availability

The new-generation Yamaha XSR700 will make its way to the international markets in April next year. In the US, it will carry a starting price tag of $8,799 (around Rs. 6.6 lakh).