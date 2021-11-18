Ducati launches Panigale V4 SP at Rs. 36.07 lakh

Ducati Panigale V4 SP launched in India; bookings open

Ducati India has announced the SP version of its Panigale V4 with a price-tag of Rs. 36.07 lakh. It is a track-focused model and is currently up for bookings. The bike shares its mechanicals with the Panigale V4 S but wears an exclusive Winter Test Livery. To shave off weight, it also gets lighter carbon fiber wheels and several carbon fiber body parts.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The new Ducati Panigale V4 SP is the company's flagship offering in India. It sits above the Panigale V4 S and boasts several additions that make it more suitable for the track. The bike attracts serious performance riders with a carbon front mudguard, open carbon fiber clutch cover, and Ducati's Data Analyzer telemetry kit with GPS module that lets you track performance.

Design

The two-wheeler tips the scales at 173kg

Ducati Panigale V4 SP has a wheelbase of 1,469mm

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP sits on an aluminium-alloy "front frame" and features an aggressive look with a special livery, a transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, carbon fiber wings, and a stepped-up seat. It also sports full-LED lighting, Ducati Multimedia System, Ducati Data Analyzer+, and rides on 17-inch carbon fiber wheels. The vehicle weighs 173kg and has a fuel capacity of 16 liters.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP is fueled by a 1,103cc, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill delivers 214hp of power at 13,000rpm and 124Nm of peak torque at 9,500rpm.

Safety

Ohlins setup is offered for handling suspension duties

For the safety of the rider, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, and engine brake control. The suspension duties are taken care of by fully-adjustable Ohlins forks on the front side and a single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Ducati Panigale V4 SP: Pricing and availability

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP carries a price-tag of Rs. 36.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle are currently underway and deliveries should start in the coming days.