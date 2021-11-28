Honda ADV350, with tech-based features, breaks cover in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 28, 2021, 12:30 am

Honda unveils ADV350 scooter in Italy

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the ADV350 maxi-style scooter at the ongoing EICMA show in Italy. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive design and gets a voice control system as well as an LCD instrument cluster. It is powered by a 330cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 28.8hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The ADV350 is Honda's latest addition to the mid-capacity segment of maxi-style scooters and is positioned between the ADV150 and X-ADV 750 models. The two-wheeler offers eye-catching looks, a boatload of tech-based features, and is fueled by a powerful engine. If this premium vehicle arrives in India, the competition in the market is expected to increase significantly.

Design

The scooter has knuckle guards and Bluetooth support

The Honda ADV350 has a headlamp-mounted front apron, a height-adjustable windscreen, an upswept exhaust, knuckle guards, an optional top box, a stepped-up seat, and a large under-seat storage compartment. It packs a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, a smart key, an all-LED lighting setup, a USB Type-C socket, and rides on cast aluminium wheels. It tips the scales at 186kg.

Information

It runs on a 29hp, 330cc engine

The Honda ADV350 draws power from a 330cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 28.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 31.5Nm at 5,250rpm. The scooter claims to deliver a mileage of 30km/liter.

Safety

It gets traction control and ABS

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda ADV350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter are taken care of by 37mm inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Honda ADV350: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Honda ADV350 will be disclosed at the time of its launch. The maxi-style scooter should also make its way to India in the future.