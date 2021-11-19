Triumph Street Twin EC1 special edition motorcycle revealed in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 11:07 am

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a special edition EC1 model of its Street Twin motorbike in India. It comes with a unique EC1 bodywork and paint scheme. The two-wheeler borrows its mechanical specifications from the standard model and will be available only for one year after the launch. Apart from the special graphics, it gets a BS6-compliant engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Triumph celebrates East London's vibrant motorcycle culture with the unveiling of the special Street Twin EC1. The two-wheeler comes with a unique design and will expand the company's portfolio in India upon launch. It is expected to receive good response from Triumph fans as well as bike enthusiasts since it will be available only for a limited time.

Design

The bike has an LCD instrument display and alloy wheels

Triumph Street Twin EC1 has a fuel capacity of 12-liter

The Triumph Street Twin EC1 sits on a twin cradle frame and has a dual-tone paint comprising Matte Silver Ice and Matte Aluminium Silver colors. It sports a sloping fuel tank, EC1 graphics, a flat-type single-piece seat, an upswept chrome exhaust, and a rounded headlamp. The vehicle houses a multifunctional LCD display and rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

Information

A 64hp engine fuels the motorcycle

The Triumph Street Twin EC1 draws power from a 900cc, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 64.1hp of power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Switchable traction control ensures safety

For the rider's safety, the Triumph Street Twin EC1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control. It offers two riding modes- Rain and Road. The suspension duties are taken care of by cartridge forks on the front and twin shockers with preload adjustment on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Street Twin EC1: Pricing

The Triumph Street Twin EC1 special edition model is listed on the India website and its prices will be announced soon. It will carry a premium over the standard version, which starts at Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).