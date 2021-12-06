Auto Honda H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition debuts at Rs. 2.03 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 12:15 am

Honda H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition goes official

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the Anniversary Edition of its H'ness CB350 at the 2021 India Bike Week. The variant flaunts cosmetic changes such as gold-finished emblems, split-style seats with a tan-colored cover, pinstripes on the fuel tank, and comes in green and black shades. However, its mechanicals and features are the same as the other trims. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Honda H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition commemorates the two-wheeler's one-year anniversary in India and accentuates its visual appeal. The cosmetic changes in the bike should aid it in drawing out buyers and increase competition in the market. At its price point, the vehicle takes on rivals such as Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 head-on.

Design The bike has alloy wheels and full-LED illumination

The Honda H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion grab rail, a lengthy chromed exhaust, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for navigation and voice assist, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It can store 15 liters of fuel and weighs 181kg.

Information It is fueled by a 21hp, 348cc engine

The Honda H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition runs on a BS6-compliant 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 20.78hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the Honda H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a traction control system for improved handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Honda H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In India, the Honda H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 2.03 lakh. This makes it around Rs. 2,000 more expensive than the DLX Pro variant priced at Rs. 2.01 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).