Norton V4CR cafe racer breaks cover in prototype guise
TVS Motor Company-owned Norton Motorcycles has unveiled its V4CR prototype cafe racer bike. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a futuristic design and gets top-notch components, including a titanium exhaust. Under the hood, it is powered by a 1,200cc, 72-degree, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 185hp. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The V4CR is Norton's first product to be designed and manufactured at its new headquarters in Solihull, the UK. Thanks to its powerful 1,200cc V4 engine, the bike goes against many naked liter-class sports bikes. If this cafe racer motorcycle makes its way to our shores, the competition in the market is expected to increase to a great extent.
The bike has an upswept exhaust and black wheels
The Norton V4CR prototype has a muscular fuel tank and bodywork finished in carbon fiber, billet aluminium components, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and an oval-shaped headlight. In production form, the bike should pack a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. It will be available in Carbon and Manx Silver shades.
It runs on a 185hp, 1,200cc engine
The Norton V4CR prototype is fueled by a 1,200cc, 72-degree, liquid-cooled, V4 engine sourced from the V4SV superbike. The motor churns out a maximum power of 185hp at 12,500rpm and a peak torque of 122Nm at 9,000rpm.
It gets inverted front forks
To ensure the rider's safety, the Norton V4CR prototype is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Norton V4CR: Availability
The Norton V4CR is a prototype bike and might head to production in the future. It will debut with certain changes to its components. No details regarding its availability are currently available.