Auto Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON SUV previewed in spy shots

Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON SUV previewed in spy shots

Dwaipayan Roy Mail Dec 30, 2021, 12:10 am 2 min read

Fourth-generation Hyundai TUCSON spotted undisguised in India

Hyundai is expected to launch its fourth-generation TUCSON SUV in India next year. It is already available in the international markets. In the latest development, several units of the car sans camouflage have been spotted being transported on a trailer truck. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a feature-loaded cabin. It should be offered with petrol and diesel engine options on our shores.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new-generation Hyundai TUCSON made its global debut in September last year. Its good looks, a bevy of tech-based features, and multiple engine options should aid in drawing out buyers here. Once the vehicle goes official in India, the competition in the SUV segment will be raised to a great extent. It will rival the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and LED headlights

The Hyundai TUCSON has a muscular bonnet, a 'parametric jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs, sleek LED headlights, and a full-width air vent as well as a splitter. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, thick cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a full-width LED taillamp are available on the rear.

Information Petrol and diesel engine choices might be available

In India, the new Hyundai TUCSON might draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 152hp/192Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 185hp/400Nm. Transmission duties on the vehicle should be handled by a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets an air purifier and Bose audio system

Hyundai TUCSON has a spacious 5-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system, an air purifier, and auto climate control. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera. The car also has a wireless smartphone charger, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluelink.

Information 2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing

In India, the current-generation Hyundai TUCSON starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh and goes up to Rs. 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The upcoming model is expected to carry some premium over these prices.