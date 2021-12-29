Auto GT Force Drive, Drive Pro e-scooters and prototype e-bike unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 29, 2021, 03:17 pm 3 Mins Read

GT Force unveils three EVs in India

Haryana-based GT Force has unveiled two electric scooters, namely, GT Drive and GT Drive Pro, along with a prototype electric bike at the EV India Expo 2021. Their launch timelines are yet to be revealed. As for the highlights, the e-scooters bear a minimalist look, while the motorcycle has an aggressive design. They draw power from an electric powertrain.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

GT Force is expected to launch the GT Drive, GT Drive Pro, and the production version of its prototype bike in India soon. Once the trio debuts here, the market is likely to witness more competition in the electric two-wheeler segment. They are expected to be priced aggressively to take on popular electric vehicles from brands like Ather and Ola Electric.

Design The scooters have a single-piece seat and halogen headlight

The GT Drive and GT Drive Pro have an indicator-mounted front apron, a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, a halogen headlight, and a flat footboard. The former sports a circular headlamp as well as mirrors, while the Pro model gets an oval-shaped headlight and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It also flaunts an LED strip beneath the turn indicators.

Information The vehicles are available with Lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries

The GT Drive packs a Lithium-ion battery. It has a top-speed of 60km/h and delivers a claimed range of 150km. The Drive Pro is offered with a Lithium-ion or a lead-acid battery. It clocks a top-speed of 25km/h and offers a range of 75km.

Safety They get telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the GT Drive is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, while the Pro model has a disc brake on the front side and a drum brake on the rear end. Suspension duties on the scooters are taken care of by telescopic front forks and a single spring on the rear side.

Features A look at the prototype e-bike

The prototype electric motorcycle from GT Force has a Kawasaki Ninja 300-inspired look and has not been named yet. It has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, split-style seat, a raised windscreen, swept-back headlights, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, black-colored wheels, and dual-tone red and black paintwork. Details pertaining to its performance, tech-based features, range, and price are yet to be revealed.

Information GT Drive and GT Drive Pro: Availability

GT Force is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the GT Drive and GT Drive Pro e-scooters in India. However, they will likely be priced under Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom).